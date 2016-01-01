Porsche The Classic Era (Dennis Adler)

Author: Dennis Adler, ISBN: 9780760351901, Hardcover, Published in 2016, 285 pages

Porsche: The Classic Era offers something for all Stuttgart enthusiasts and those interested in automotive history.

There are few automobiles in the world as iconic as Porsche's air-cooled sports cars. For more than 50 years Porsche's rear-engine wonders set the benchmark for production sports cars and dominated the world's race courses. From the first Gmund coupe, to the 356 to the timeless 911, this richly illustrated volume tells the full story of Germany's fabled sports cars.

Automotive writer and photographer Dennis Adler begins the books with the early career of Ferdiand Porsche, detailing the influences and events that set him on the path of automotive-engineering greatness including key stints with Mercedes-Benz, Auto Union, and Volkswagen. From there he details Porsche's WWII work before moving into the postwar era and the establishment of Porsche as a unique automotive brand.

Adler's engaging text is accompanied throughout by rare images from Porsche's historic archive as well as stunning contemporary photos of all the great cars including 356 Carerra, 550 Speedster, 911S, 912, 930 Turbo, 914/6 as well as key racers like the 906, 908, and 935.

THE AUTHOR

Award-winning author, photographer, and historian Dennis Adler is one of America's most published automotive authors and historians. He has appeared on Good Morning America, The Today Show, and CBS Sunday Morning. The author of dozens of books on collectible automobiles and historic firearms, as well as a former magazine editor, Adler has had more than 5000 articles and photographs published during his long career.