Porsche The Ultimate Guide

9780873497206

Krause Publications
9780873497206
New
1.00 KGS
Usually despatched the same day from Sydney Australia
Calculated at checkout
Options available
Author: Scott Faragher, Softbound, 224 Pages, ISBN: 9780873497206, First Edition, 2005

During its humble beginnings as an automaker in the late 1940s, Porsche's cars were considered by many to be nothing more than glorified Volkswagens.

It didn't take tong, however, for Porsche to become the measuring stick by which all other personal driving machines are measured.

Porsche has perfected the art of producing fast, sleek, sexy masterpieces that consistently rank among the most desirable, and collectible, automobiles in the world.

In Porsche The Ultimate Guide, author Scott Faragher traces the fabulous history of the German automaker, from the early development of the 356, through the long and glorious lifespan of the 911s, to the modern Boxster and Cayenne.

Packed with fabulous photography, techs and specs, production information, and collector pricing, Porsche The Ultimate Guide is the complete package for any Porsche enthusiast.

