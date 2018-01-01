  Loading... Please wait...

Currency Displayed in

Wish Lists
View Cart (0)
Toggle Top Menu

Porsche Works Team: Porsche at the top 24-Hour Races - Nürburgring / Le Mans / Daytona

Porsche Works Team: Porsche at the top 24-Hour Races - Nürburgring / Le Mans / Daytona

Hover over image to zoom

  • Porsche Works Team: Porsche at the top 24-Hour Races - Nürburgring / Le Mans / Daytona
Delius Klasing
US$115.46
Stock Code SKU:
9783667111036
Condition:
New
Weight:
2.80 KGS
Availability:
Usually dispatched the same day from Sydney, Australia
Shipping:
Calculated at checkout
Current Stock:
2
Gift Wrapping:
Options available
Pin It

 Product Description

Author: Frank Kayser, Heike Hientzsch, ISBN: 9783667111036, hardcover, Published in 2018, 272 pages

    • 24-hour races are the supreme discipline in motorsports. Every year, more than 200,000 fans meet in Le Mans for the race over the weekend. This book goes behind the scenes to document every detail and emotion
    • The photographer and author spent three years following the Porsche team

Endurance races are the supreme discipline in motorsports. Several times per year, the best race drivers worldwide are on the tracks for 24 hours. The 24-hour races at the Nürburgring and in Daytona are the toughest tests for man and material. Le Mans as the third run is the icon among the legendary races. In recent years, Porsche set standards in the endurance race world championship - with perfection and passion.

Star photographer Frank Kayser and his team observed the delicate and deeply exhausting work of the Porsche team for three years. The world-famous photographer was allowed where other press photographers were not: in the pit, in the pit lane during the change of tyres and drivers, in the closed off areas of the racers' quarters. His photos show the stress, the top performance, the eternal night, and the success of perfection.

With photography by Keyser, detailing a world previously unseen by outsiders, and a passionate text by journalist Heike Hientzsch sketching the participants' emotions, this book illustrates the true nature of endurance races - the tension, exhaustion, and the dedication.

 Find Similar Products by Category

You Recently Viewed...

 

Quick Links

What's News

newsletter

Copyright 2018 Automoto Bookshop. All Rights Reserved.
 Sitemap |

Click the button below to add the Porsche Works Team: Porsche at the top 24-Hour Races - Nürburgring / Le Mans / Daytona to your wish list.