Porsche Works Team: Porsche at the top 24-Hour Races - Nürburgring / Le Mans / Daytona

Author: Frank Kayser, Heike Hientzsch, ISBN: 9783667111036, hardcover, Published in 2018, 272 pages

24-hour races are the supreme discipline in motorsports. Every year, more than 200,000 fans meet in Le Mans for the race over the weekend. This book goes behind the scenes to document every detail and emotion

The photographer and author spent three years following the Porsche team

Endurance races are the supreme discipline in motorsports. Several times per year, the best race drivers worldwide are on the tracks for 24 hours. The 24-hour races at the Nürburgring and in Daytona are the toughest tests for man and material. Le Mans as the third run is the icon among the legendary races. In recent years, Porsche set standards in the endurance race world championship - with perfection and passion.

Star photographer Frank Kayser and his team observed the delicate and deeply exhausting work of the Porsche team for three years. The world-famous photographer was allowed where other press photographers were not: in the pit, in the pit lane during the change of tyres and drivers, in the closed off areas of the racers' quarters. His photos show the stress, the top performance, the eternal night, and the success of perfection.

With photography by Keyser, detailing a world previously unseen by outsiders, and a passionate text by journalist Heike Hientzsch sketching the participants' emotions, this book illustrates the true nature of endurance races - the tension, exhaustion, and the dedication.