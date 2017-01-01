Practical Engine Airflow

Author: John Baetchel, Softbound, 160 Pages, CT-SA308, ISBN: 9781613251577, First Published, 2015

To maximize performance, you need to maximize airflow through an engine. Avid enthusiasts and engine builders seek to understand how air flows through an engine and its components.

They use this knowledge and apply specific practices to unlock horsepower from within an engine. And this applies to all engine types, including V-8s, V-6s, and import 4-cylinder engines.

Former Hot Rod magazine editor and founder of Westech Performance Group John Baechtel clearly and succinctly explains airflow dynamics through an engine.

The principles of airflow and flow dynamics through the intake, heads, block, exhaust system, and other components are revealed. Principles of air motion, air velocity, boundary layers, obstructions, and pressure changes are covered.

Whether you're a professional engine builder or a serious amateur engine builder, you must understand engine airflow dynamics and must apply these principles if you want to optimize performance. If you want to achieve ultimate engine performance, you need this book.

John Baechtel is a former editor of Car Craft and Hot Rod magazines and was a founding partner of the Westech Performance Group engine dyno testing facility.

With more than 34 years of high-performance engine and vehicle testing under his belt, he is an expert in effective engine building practices. He is also a veteran author, having penned Performance Automotive Engine Math and Competition En, me Building.