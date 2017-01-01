Practical Gas Flow: Techniques for low budget Performance Tuning - New Enlarged Edition (Brooklands Books Reprint)

Author: John Dalton, Softbound, 120 Pages, ISBN: 9781855205642 - New Revised Edition, 2001

For the do4-yourself tuner intent on increasing the power output of a car engine, no problem is greater than how to measure, assess and understand the flow of gases through the inlet tract, cylinder head and exhaust.

Gas flow, complex, variable and invisible, is the key to an engine's performance, and professionals use very costly equipment for its investigation.

This book describes a practical low-cost alternative that lets you check the gas flow in your engine, devise improvements and test and compare their effect: it needs patience, persistence and some manual skills, but no great financial outlay.

Also explained is an ingenious modelling method enabling you to adopt a trial-and-error approach to cylinder head modification without incurring the cost of a new casting if it goes wrong. Author John Dalton has developed and refined these techniques over many years.

He does not offer instructions for specific engines but shows how the methods can be applied to any conventional four-stroke engine.

The basic principles are explained where necessary to give the reader a clear understanding but the accent is strongly on practicality rather than pure theory and on carrying out your own work rather than bolting on expensive proprietary bits and pieces.

Where equipment does have to be bought, the book will make an informed choice easier because of the opportunities it offers the interested enthusiast to learn from his own experiments.

This is a genuinely innovative addition to the amateur tuner's library and will be useful whether you aim to put a little more sparkle in your road car or produce an out-and-out competition machine. It is a system that can be used effectively on all engines from the earliest to the very latest all singing all dancing low emmission designs with equal effect.

