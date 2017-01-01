Author: Martin Straka, Hardbound, 368 Pages, ISBN: 9788075292889 - English / Czech Text - First published April, 2017

Racing'n'Roll is as much a celebration of racing as of photography.

Martin Straka knows racing from the inside out.

As well as being a prize-winning photographer (he was awarded the Golden Eye in 2007), he is a leading Czech radio and TV commentator on motor racing and rallies, well known for his coverage of the 24 Heures du Mans, WEC, Indycar, Blancpain GT, Paris-Dakar, among others.

His photographs record not only the racing itself but also the atmosphere amongst fans and racers, on the track and at the pit-stop alike.

Created with all the passion and knowledge of the true insider, the 400 images in this book capture motor-racing in all its excitement and emotion.