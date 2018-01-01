Racing & Recipes (Edition Porsche Museum)

Author: Jurgen Barth / Rudiger Mayer, ISBN: 9783981907018, Hardcover, Published in 2017, Hardcover

On 24 racetracks, you will be driving around the world with a lot of interesting race stories – fast and spicy – and with many interesting race stories once around the world. The racing driver and Porsche engineer Jürgen Barth drives not only well and fast, he is also cooking well and likes it spicy. Buckle up and go on to 24 culinary races.

The racing driver Jürgen Barth

Racing driver, racing engineer, race director, author and dedicated cook.

A life with and for motor sport. In his earliest youth, Jürgen Barth came into contact with the fast-paced motorsport. The successes of his not less famous father Edgar Barth, who drove for Porsche races back in the 1960s, aroused the enthusiasm for the sport with Jürgen Barth. With Porsche, he was able to successfully live this passion. With the racing cars of the Stuttgart sports car brand he achieved numerous successes. In 1977, Jürgen Barth celebrated his glorious victory in the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1977. To this day, Jürgen Barth is on the track of the world. His experience as a racing driver and specialist for Porsche racing cars has not only entered into numerous books that he has authored so far. In participating in numerous races and rallies, Jürgen Barth has also proved an excellent nose for good food and has written down the one or the other recipe for an excellent racing driver’s court. These tasty recipes and many of his exciting stories around the world’s racing circuits, developed by Jürgen Barth, are now available in the Racing-Cookbook “Racing & Recipes” by Jürgen Barth and Rüdiger Mayer.

Gentleman start your stoves!