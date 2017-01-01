Racing Voitrettes

Author: Kent Karslake, Hardcover, 376 Pages, ASIN: B000CHUQG -First Edition, 1950 -**VERY RARE BOOK IN GOOD CONDITION**

Karslake's book is unique in its ability to discuss the people and the machines with more than a little humor but at the same time, deliver a fair amount of detailed information. Beginning with open-road races in the late Nineteenth Century, the book covers the events and the machines including the French GP and early LeMans and Targa Florio races.

Though this era saw early competition efforts by marques like Bugatti, Delage, Peugeot, Darracq and Fiat; it is also important (and interesting to those of us who study the evolution of the early automobile) to make note of how the cars changed and evolved from three wheelers and cyclecars to something that became more uniform in configuaration and set the stage for sports and roadracing cars between the wars.

Complete with a fold-out index of the more inportant races, finishers (first three placings) and performance for the years 1897-1925; this is an enjoyable book for fans of the era and for the enthusiast who is interested in a good first book purchase covering the infancy of road racing in Europe.