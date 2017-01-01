Rally Manual 3 (Ed. Mike Greasley)

Edited by Mike Greasley, Hardbound, 128 Pages, ISBN: 9780850591514, First Published, 1974 **RARE BOOK IN EXCELLENT CONDITION**
Ten top experts tell you how
Adrian Boyd, Ireland's leading rally driver, explains his winning technique on tarmac stage events
Hamish Cardno, deputy editor of Motor, takes a light-hearted look at rule-bending
Chris Coburn, Dealer Team Vauxhall's rally manager, gives his personal account of the aims of his small but successful team
John Davenport, international co-driver and journalist, examines the individual talents of six famous competition managers
Tony Fall, international competitor, looks at the problems and pitfalls facing the up-and-coming driver in the search for sponsorship
Ross Finlay, top Scottish navigator, explains the ins and outs of navigational rallies
Martin Holmes, leading club competitor and freelance journalist, discusses the problems of being a co-driver/navigator
Richard Hudson-Evans, motoring expert, TV commentator and broadcaster, writes on how a driver takes the long climb to success
Ray Hutton, sports editor of Autocar, tells how and why Alpine got to the top of the rallying tree
Roger Willis, Castrol's competitions manager, describes how he came to be involved in rallying
Plus
Specifications and photographs of leading rally cars
Biographies and pictures of drivers, co-drivers and navigators
Detailed rally results and a directory of useful names and addresses
