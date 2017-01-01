Rally Manual 3 (Ed. Mike Greasley)

Edited by Mike Greasley, Hardbound, 128 Pages, ISBN: 9780850591514, First Published, 1974 **RARE BOOK IN EXCELLENT CONDITION**

Ten top experts tell you how

Adrian Boyd, Ireland's leading rally driver, explains his winning technique on tarmac stage events

Hamish Cardno, deputy editor of Motor, takes a light-hearted look at rule-bending

Chris Coburn, Dealer Team Vauxhall's rally manager, gives his personal account of the aims of his small but successful team

John Davenport, international co-driver and journalist, examines the individual talents of six famous competition managers

Tony Fall, international competitor, looks at the problems and pitfalls facing the up-and-coming driver in the search for sponsorship

Ross Finlay, top Scottish navigator, explains the ins and outs of navigational rallies

Martin Holmes, leading club competitor and freelance journalist, discusses the problems of being a co-driver/navigator

Richard Hudson-Evans, motoring expert, TV commentator and broadcaster, writes on how a driver takes the long climb to success

Ray Hutton, sports editor of Autocar, tells how and why Alpine got to the top of the rallying tree

Roger Willis, Castrol's competitions manager, describes how he came to be involved in rallying

Plus

Specifications and photographs of leading rally cars

Biographies and pictures of drivers, co-drivers and navigators

Detailed rally results and a directory of useful names and addresses