Rally Supercars DVD, 600+bhp Group B Power (55 Mins)

code: 5017559126490, NTSC Region Code: All Regions.

This extraordinary video, available on DVD for the first time, includes four separate films, each taking a legendary rally car as its theme.

Appropriately Walter Röhrl is your guide for part of the story of the Audi Quattro – a car with which he was synonymous during the Group B era.

Next you have the chance to join the Lancia Martini team, with a strong focus on the Delta S4 and its distant ancestor the Lancia 037.

By contrast, the Peugeot T16 Evolution 2 was all about Gallic style and stealth, while packing a powerful punch under the hood: the original “Q-car”!

Ford’s RS 200 was the last ‘supercar’ on the scene - and who knows what this car might have achieved if Group B hadn’t come to a sudden end in 1986?

An action-packed compilation of awesome power and magnificent driving.