  Loading... Please wait...

Currency Displayed in

Wish Lists
View Cart (0)
Toggle Top Menu

Rally Supercars DVD, 600+bhp Group B Power (55 Mins)

Rally Supercars DVD, 600+bhp Group B Power (55 Mins)

Hover over image to zoom

  • Rally Supercars DVD, 600+bhp Group B Power (55 Mins)
Duke Video
US$38.46
Stock Code SKU:
5017559126490
Condition:
New
Weight:
0.40 KGS
Availability:
Usually dispatched the same day from Sydney, Australia
Shipping:
Calculated at checkout
Current Stock:
1
Gift Wrapping:
Options available
Pin It

 Product Description

code: 5017559126490, NTSC Region Code: All Regions.

This extraordinary video, available on DVD for the first time, includes four separate films, each taking a legendary rally car as its theme.

Appropriately Walter Röhrl is your guide for part of the story of the Audi Quattro – a car with which he was synonymous during the Group B era.

Next you have the chance to join the Lancia Martini team, with a strong focus on the Delta S4 and its distant ancestor the Lancia 037.

By contrast, the Peugeot T16 Evolution 2 was all about Gallic style and stealth, while packing a powerful punch under the hood: the original “Q-car”!

Ford’s RS 200 was the last ‘supercar’ on the scene - and who knows what this car might have achieved if Group B hadn’t come to a sudden end in 1986?

An action-packed compilation of awesome power and magnificent driving.

 Find Similar Products by Category

You Recently Viewed...

 

Quick Links

What's News

newsletter

Copyright 2018 Automoto Bookshop. All Rights Reserved.
 Sitemap |

Click the button below to add the Rally Supercars DVD, 600+bhp Group B Power (55 Mins) to your wish list.