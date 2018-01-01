Rallying 2017 - Moving Moments

Author: Anthony Peacock, Reinhard Klein, Colin McMaster, ISBN: 9783947156009, Hardcover, Published in 2017, 280 pages

The 2017 World Rally Championship season has been one of the most stunning and entertaining in the history of the sport. It featured spectacular new cars and a new generation of drivers that came of age during the season. All around the globe, there were intense battles for glory with seven different drivers and all four WRC manufacturers - Citroën, Hyundai, M-Sport-Ford and Toyota - spraying winner’s champagne on the podium. The old champion, Sébastien Ogier, never had to face quite such fierce competition in the past but rose to the occasion and became World Champion for the fifth time in succession.



All the action and drama throughout the year was captured by McKlein who picked this thrilling season to create their first yearbook after a ten-year break. With 280 pages, “2017 Rallying - Moving Moments” features all thirteen WRC rounds from the perspective of the renowned rally photographers with short summaries of the events, photos of all the leading cars and full final results. Furthermore, it carries a review of the 2017 European Rally Championship (ERC) season and tells of other ‘Moving Moments’ such as the Colin McRae Tribute at Rallylegend and the re-birth of Toyota’s Group S prototype at the Eifel Rallye Festival.