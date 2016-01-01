  Loading... Please wait...

Red Dust Racers: The Centenary History of Lake Perkolilly and the Emergence of Motorsport in Western Australia

 Product Description

Author: Graeme Cocks, 488 pages, Published in 2016, Hardcover, Limited to 1000 copies

The Centenary History of Lake Perkolilli and The Emergence of Motor Sport in Western Australia. This new publication brings to life the forgotten history of the State's oldest and greatest race track. From 1914, the dusty red claypan hosted speed record attempts, as well as all manner of car, motorbike, bicycle and aircraft races. This is the centenary history of Lake Perkolilli, the Brooklands of the West.

Two decades in the making, this is the most important book on Western Australian motor racing ever written. This 488 page book by internationally acclaimed motoring writer, Graeme Cocks, features 1200 illustrations, most never before published, all the race results and the legendary stories of Lake Perkolilli.

Only 1000 copies of this major work have been printed.

