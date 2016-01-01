Rellim Wiring Diagrams Volume 9

ISBN: 9781876953690

With electrical and electronic systems being added to cars at an ever quickening rate, it is essential that automotive technicians have accurate wiring diagrams to enable them to quickly trace electrical faults.

The Rellim Wiring Diagrams Series provides this information in an easy-to-follow format. All diagrams have been drawn in a common format by experienced automotive engineers. Components are identified by common symbols and clearly labelled, and earth point locations are provided.

An additional feature are diagrams showing the location of various electrical components. Finding those elusive relays, control modules and the like is now much easier.

Published by Rellim, Australia's longest established automotive technical publisher, the Wiring Diagrams Series is an essential tool for every workshop.

Ford

Falcon FG, 4.0 Litre 6 cylinder (Barra 195) from 2008

Falcon FG, 4.0 Litre 6 cylinder Turbo (Barra 270T) from 2008

Falcon FG, 4.0 Litre 6 cylinder LPG (E-Gas) from 2008

Falcon FG, 5.4 Litre V8 (Boss 290) from 2008

Holden

Colorado RC 2WD & 4WD. 3.6 Litre V6 Petrol (Alloytec) 2008 - 2012

Colorado RC. 2WD & 4WD. 3.0 Litre Diesel Turbo (RJH1TC) 2008- 2012

ISUZU

D-max, 2WD & 4WD. 3.0 Litre Diesel Turbo (4JH1TC) from 2008

Mazda

Mazaa6 GG, 2.3 Litre Petrol (L3/MZR) 2002 - 2008

Mazda6 GG. 2.3 Litre Petrol Turbo (L3 Turbo) 2005 - 2008

Mazda6 GG. 2.0 Litre Diesel Turbo (RF Turbo) 2006 - 2008

Mazda6 GH. 2.5 Litre Petrol (L5/MZR) from 2008

Mazda6 GH. 2.2 Litre Diesel Trubo (MZR-CD R2) from 2008

Suzuki

Swift RS415, 1.5 Litre (M15A) 2005 - 2010

Toyota

Camry ASV50, 2.5 Litre Petrol (2AR-FE) from 2011

RAV-4 ACA2OR, 2.0 Litre Petrol (1AZ-FE)2000 - 2003

RAV-4 ACA22R, 2.4 Litre Petrol (2AZ-FE) 2003 - 2005

Land Cruiser 200 Series UZJ200R, 4.7 Litre V8 Petrol (2UR-FE) 2007 - 2012

Land Cruiser 200 Series VDJ200R, 4.5 Litre V8 Diesel Turbo (1VD-FTV) 2007 - 2012