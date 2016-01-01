Rellim Wiring Diagrams Volume 9

ISBN: 9781876953690
With electrical and electronic systems being added to cars at an ever quickening rate, it is essential that automotive technicians have accurate wiring diagrams to enable them to quickly trace electrical faults.
The Rellim Wiring Diagrams Series provides this information in an easy-to-follow format. All diagrams have been drawn in a common format by experienced automotive engineers. Components are identified by common symbols and clearly labelled, and earth point locations are provided.
An additional feature are diagrams showing the location of various electrical components. Finding those elusive relays, control modules and the like is now much easier.
Published by Rellim, Australia's longest established automotive technical publisher, the Wiring Diagrams Series is an essential tool for every workshop.
Ford
Falcon FG, 4.0 Litre 6 cylinder (Barra 195) from 2008
Falcon FG, 4.0 Litre 6 cylinder Turbo (Barra 270T) from 2008
Falcon FG, 4.0 Litre 6 cylinder LPG (E-Gas) from 2008
Falcon FG, 5.4 Litre V8 (Boss 290) from 2008
Holden
Colorado RC 2WD & 4WD. 3.6 Litre V6 Petrol (Alloytec) 2008 - 2012
Colorado RC. 2WD & 4WD. 3.0 Litre Diesel Turbo (RJH1TC) 2008- 2012
ISUZU
D-max, 2WD & 4WD. 3.0 Litre Diesel Turbo (4JH1TC) from 2008
Mazda
Mazaa6 GG, 2.3 Litre Petrol (L3/MZR) 2002 - 2008
Mazda6 GG. 2.3 Litre Petrol Turbo (L3 Turbo) 2005 - 2008
Mazda6 GG. 2.0 Litre Diesel Turbo (RF Turbo) 2006 - 2008
Mazda6 GH. 2.5 Litre Petrol (L5/MZR) from 2008
Mazda6 GH. 2.2 Litre Diesel Trubo (MZR-CD R2) from 2008
Suzuki
Swift RS415, 1.5 Litre (M15A) 2005 - 2010
Toyota
Camry ASV50, 2.5 Litre Petrol (2AR-FE) from 2011
RAV-4 ACA2OR, 2.0 Litre Petrol (1AZ-FE)2000 - 2003
RAV-4 ACA22R, 2.4 Litre Petrol (2AZ-FE) 2003 - 2005
Land Cruiser 200 Series UZJ200R, 4.7 Litre V8 Petrol (2UR-FE) 2007 - 2012
Land Cruiser 200 Series VDJ200R, 4.5 Litre V8 Diesel Turbo (1VD-FTV) 2007 - 2012
