About the Author

Ron Roland is considered to be one of the "gurus" of Porsche 356 restoration.

A sizeable number of these vintage, first generation Porsches, which were built during the 27 years from 1948 to 1965, remain in the hands of enthusiasts, many of whom have sought guidance on doing their own restoration work. T

his book was written to provide that help.

Ron is one of those "car-guys" who, since the late 1950's, has always been working on somebody's car. Although he started with hot rods, he began his move to Porsches in 1963 when he was asked to do some work on a friend's 1955 Porsche. He bought his first of many Porsches in 1964, a 1956 coupe, while working at the local Porsche dealer.

During a stint as an engineer with Ford Motor Company he kept working on Porsches as a hobby. In 1977, the demand became so great that he left Ford and-clever-looked back. Roland Automotive restored and raced Porsches full time until 1999, when Ron enrolled in Concordia Theological Seminary.

Since then his shop has continued to operate part-time, and Ron is finally doing some of his own cars. One of these is the rare Cunningham/ Bentley 1952 Porsche America Roadster that he is standing next tgon the cpver. He bought this car in 1975 from Vic Skirmants and finally finished it to win "Best of-Sllow" at the East Coast Holiday in 2007.

The jacket he's wearing is a memento 31.-years in the Air Force, National Guard, and Reserve flying a variety of planes including the F-4 Phantom.

A 40 year member of the Porsihe Club of America, Ron was also one of the first 356 Registry members. He began the local 356 Motor Cities Gruppe in the Detroit area in !early 1980', and published its"Three Five Six" newsletter.

Ron was the chairman of the,356 Registry East Coast Holidays at Ann Arbor in 1982, Meadow Brook in 1988, and Concours Chairman in 1998,, again at Meadow Brook.

From 1979 to 1998 he also wrote the "Nuts and Bolts" hands-on restoration column for the national 356 Registry magazine, directing iti toward do-it-yourselfers who wanted to restore their own cars.

In 2004 Ron was honored when he was elected into the 356 Registry's Hall Of Fame.

This book is based on the material from the "Nuts and Bolts- columns which Ron had, promised to organize and revise into a brook version.

Its true't-time fly's when your'e havin' fun' and so it has taken over ten years for that to happen.

With limited time while serving as a Lutheran pastor in Iowa, Ron ienlisted the aid of Bill Romano and this book is finally the result of all those years of effort.