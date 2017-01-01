Road Racing Specials - Vintage Motorsport

From Vintage Motorsport, Hardbound, 263 Pages,, ASIN: B000J3QHZ0 - First Edition, 2003 **VERY RARE BOOK IN EXCELLENT UNREAD CONDITION**

When the late Dean Batchelor suggested publishing a series on road racing specials, I accepted the challenge with enthusiasm.

As then editor of Vintage Motorsport magazine, and from the perspective of the early 1990s, I fully appreciated that these specials represented an innovative, bygone era.

So, with Dean as our guiding light, we embarked on an ambitious 10-part series.

Contributors to the Road Racing Specials Series numbered well into the hundreds. A core group was established for planning and coordination.

This group consisted of Batchelor, myself, Assistant VM Editor John Gardner, Pete Lyons and David "Woody" Woodhouse. Jim Sitz and his amazingly accurate powers of recall kept us honest.

Despite our original goal to cover all the specials, we quickly realized it was unrealistically optimistic for a book, let alone a modest niche magazine.

Nevertheless, we forged ahead, concentrating our focus on American Specials.

When the dust had settled, we all took a deep breath, stepped back and, with the pride and satisfaction that comes from a genuine team effort, felt we had done a work of value.

Published in 1992-1993, the Road Racing Racing Specials Series launched Vintage Motorsport into the league of respected journalism.

Because this series was produced by motorsport's most talented and knowledgeable people, it has rightfully become a valuable resource.

Unfortunately, several issues from the original series are no longer available. Even for those lucky enough to have all 10 issues, it's often difficult to quickly locate an article on a particular car or person.

This book was created to solve those problems and is dedicated to our lost mentor, Dean Batchelor.

Art Eastman