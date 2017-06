Road & Track On BMW Cars 1979-1983

Compiled from the pages of Road & Track Magazine, Softbound, 92 Pages, ISBN: 9780946489329

8 BMW 528i Road Test Road & Track Feb. 1979

BMW 530i Owner Survey Road & Track March 1979

11 BMW Sees Double Road & Track Feb. 1979

12 I lardy & Beck Performance 530i Road & Track March 1979

14 World's Fastest Sedan Road & Track March 1979

16 From Dixi to M1 50 Years of BMW Cars Road & Track March 1979

18 BMW MI Road & Track June 1979

21 Procar Road & Track Sept. 1979

22 Driving the Group 4 BMW M1 Road & Track Sept. 1979

24 BMW V-12 Road & Track Oct. 1979

26 New From Germany Road & Track Nov. 1979

28 BMW 633CSi Road Test Sports & GT Cars 1980

32 BMW 320i Road Test • Road & Track Feb. 1980

36 BMW M I Road Test Road & Track Sept. 1980

40 BMW 1600 & 2002 1967-1976 Used Car Classic Road & Track March 1981

44 Technik Tag at BMW Road & Track June 1981

46 Hardy & Beck BMW 323i Road Test Road & Track Sept. 1981

49 BMW's New 5-Series Road & Track Sept. 1981

50 BMW 633CSi Road Test Sports & GT Cars 1982

54 BMW 528e Road Test Road & Track Feb. 1982

58 Munich Milestones - BMW Museum Road & Track March 1982

62 BMW 745i Road Test Road & Track March 1982

65 BMW 635CSi Driving Impression Road & Track Oct. 1982

67 BMW 633CSi Road Test Sports & GT Cars 1983

70 Two BMW Alpinas Road & Track Jan. 1983

71 BMWs for 1983 Road & Track Feb. 1983

72 BMW 533i Road Test Road & Track Feb. 1983

76 Road to Morocco Road & Track March 1983

79 BMW 318i Road Test Road & Track July 1983

84 BMW 635CSi Exotic Cars 1983

88 BMW M1 Exotic Cars 1983

91 BMW 7451 Exotic Cars 1983