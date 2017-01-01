  Loading... Please wait...

Currency Displayed in

Wish Lists
View Cart (0)
Toggle Top Menu

Robert Bosch - His Life And Achievements

Image 1

Hover over image to zoom

  • Image 1
Henry Holt And Company
US$115.50
Stock Code SKU:
9780805030679
Condition:
Used
Weight:
2.20 KGS
Availability:
Usually dispatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Shipping:
Calculated at checkout
Current Stock:
1
Gift Wrapping:
Options available
Pin It

 Product Description

Author: Theodor Heuss, Hardbound, 612 Pages, ISBN: 9780805030679, First Edition, 1994**RARE BOOK IN EXCELLENT CONDITION**

 

You Recently Viewed...

 

Quick Links

What's News

newsletter

Copyright 2017 Automoto Bookshop. All Rights Reserved.
 Sitemap |

Click the button below to add the Robert Bosch - His Life And Achievements to your wish list.