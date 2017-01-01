Roger Nathan An Adventurous Life : The Costin-Nathan Story

Authors: Roger Nathan & Stephane Gutzwiller, Softbound, 184 Pages, ISBN: 9780955393402 - November 2016 Reprint of 2006 Classic

Roger's father was a close friend and business associate that I truly appreciated. When Roger started racing cars our paths often crossed.

I sold him the only single seater racing car that he ever drove. Happily he seems to have forgiven me for the Elva FJ! The racing drivers in those days were exploring one of the 20th century's last frontiers, speed. They were doing it with style, fair play and an almost total disregard for money and safety. With talent and determination Roger reached the top British ranks in the 1960's.

His greatest achievement is to have successfully manufactured a racing car that bears his name. It is quite a legacy by today's standard and it shows what an adventurous period the 60's were for motor racing. It was fraught with risks but was also full of opportunities. A determined 22- year old constructor was able to compete successfully against more powerful cars supported by a major manufacturer.

Roger's 1966 victory at Montlhery in his own car against the Abarth factory team, who were represented by no less than five cars in a European Championship qualifying event, epitomised the fight of David against Goliath. It made great entertainment. Today I am quite happy to immerse myself again in the actions of a forgotten past brought back to life in Roger's book.

Foreword by Bernie Ecclestone