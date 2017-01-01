Authors: Martin Holmes and Hugh Bishop, Hardbound, 160 pages, ISBN: 9780850453911, First published, 1981**VERY RARE BOOK IN EXCELLENT CONDITION**

Foreword by Walter Rohrl,

1980 World Champion Rally Driver

ROTHMANS WORLD RALLYING 3 marks the second year of Rothmans association with the world's foremost annual review of national and international rallying, WORLD RALLYING.

In the footsteps of Numbers 1 and 2, ROTHMANS WORLD RALLYING 3 is the standard reference work on the 1980 season. It's an in-depth study of this fast growing sport for both the hardened enthusiast who requires the utmost accuracy and topicality and for the less dedicated 'once in a while' rally fan who wants readable browsing material which is lavishly illustrated.

Here are hundreds of black and white photographs, the vast majority of which were specially taken for the project; rally route and stage maps specially simplified for instant understanding; thousands of results world wide including vast detail on each World Championship event; a selection of features highlighting the year's most important developments as well as historic events; topping all'is a colour gallery of some of the year's best photographs highlighting the excitement of the sport.

Once again our aim has been to provide the most comprehensive and historical record for the year of 1980, perhaps one of the most significant in the WORLD of RALLYING.

Rothmans are, of course, well known in the world of International rallying both for their support of the Rothmans team and for event/championships.



