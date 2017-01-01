Royal Enfield "Interceptor": Workshop Manual ( Veloce Press 2008 Reprint)

Published by Floyd Clymer Publication, Softbound, 60 Pages, ISBN: 9781588501042, - 2008 VelocePress Reprint

Originally published in 1967 by Floyd Clymer, this edition was republished in 2008 by VelocePress. Includes complete technical data, service and maintenance information and comprehensive detailed instructions for the repair and overhaul of all major and minor mechanical and electrical components, for the Royal Enfield 736c.c. "Interceptor" series of motorcycles including the Enfield "Indian Chief" making it an invaluable resource for collectors and restorers of these classic motorcycles.

Out-of-print and unavailable for many years, this book is becoming increasingly more difficult to find on the secondary market and we are *pleased to be able to offer this reproduction as a service to all Royal Enfield "Interceptor" owners worldwide.

