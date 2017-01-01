  Loading... Please wait...

Currency Displayed in

Wish Lists
View Cart (0)
Toggle Top Menu

Rule Britannia - When British Sports Cars Saved A Nation

Image 1

Hover over image to zoom

  • Image 1
Coachbuilt Press
US$146.26
Stock Code SKU:
9780988273382
Condition:
New
Weight:
2.10 KGS
Availability:
Usually dispatched the same day from Sydney, Australia
Shipping:
Calculated at checkout
Gift Wrapping:
Options available
Pin It

 Product Description

Author: John Nikas, Hardbound, 304 Pages, ISBN: 9780988273382 - First Published, October 2017

Despite success in its epic struggle to conquer tyranny during the Second World War, Great Britain emerged from the conflict at the brink of financial disaster and burdened by continued rationing of food, fuel, and consumer goods.

Displaying the same indomitable spirit that had allowed the nation to carry on during the early days of the conflict when it fought alone against Hitler and his minions, Britons steeled their resolve, turning their attention to the devastated economy.

 

 Find Similar Products by Category

You Recently Viewed...

 

Quick Links

What's News

newsletter

Copyright 2017 Automoto Bookshop. All Rights Reserved.
 Sitemap |

Click the button below to add the Rule Britannia - When British Sports Cars Saved A Nation to your wish list.