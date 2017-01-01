Rule Britannia - When British Sports Cars Saved A Nation

Author: John Nikas, Hardbound, 304 Pages, ISBN: 9780988273382 - First Published, October 2017

Despite success in its epic struggle to conquer tyranny during the Second World War, Great Britain emerged from the conflict at the brink of financial disaster and burdened by continued rationing of food, fuel, and consumer goods.

Displaying the same indomitable spirit that had allowed the nation to carry on during the early days of the conflict when it fought alone against Hitler and his minions, Britons steeled their resolve, turning their attention to the devastated economy.