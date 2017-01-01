  Loading... Please wait...

Schlegelmilch Sportscar Racing 1962-1973

Schlegelmilch Sportscar Racing 1962-1973 (9783864070570)

9783864070570
New
3.60 KGS
Usually despatched the same day from Sydney Australia
Author / Photographer: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch, Hardbound, 552 Pages, ISBN: 9783864070570 - Multiple Language Edition **German, French, Dutch, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, English, Swedish text***VERY RARE BOOK IN EXCELLENT UNREAD CONDITION**

Rainer W. Schlegelmilch photographed his first 1000-km race in 1962 at the Nurburgring and became fascinated with drivers, vehicles and the experience of racing.

In the years after that, Dan Gurney, Hans Herrmann, Phil Hill, Jacky lckx, Jo Siffert magically drew him to Le Mans, Monza and Spa-Francorchamps, where Ferrari, Ford and Porsche competed for the title of World Champion until 1973.

** BRANDS HATCH ** CAN AM ** VIC ELFORD ** ENZO FERRARI ** ** HANS HERRMANN ** PHIL HILL ** JACKY ICKX ** IROC ** LE MANS ** MONZA **

** NURBURGRING ** HENRI PESCAROLO ** FERDINAND PIECH ** BRIAN REDMAN ** PEDRO RODRIGUEZ ** JO SIFFERT **

** SPA-FRANCOCHAMPS ** TARGO FLORIO ** WATKINS GLEN ** JOHN WYER** ZELTWEG**

