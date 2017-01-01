Schneider Trophy To Spitfire: The Design Career Of R.J. Mitchell

Author: John Shelton, Hardbound, 256 Pages, H4530, ISBN: 9781844255306, First Edition, July 2008

Reginald Mitchell — he was known as at Supermarine, and as 'Mitch' by officers of the RAF High Speed Flight — is still in the forefront of the popular mind as the designer of the iconic Supermarine Spitfire fighter.

A surprising number of people also know that it was the sleek seaplane aircraft created by Supermarine's Chief Designer that won outright the Schneider Trophy in 1931, establishing absolute world speed records in the process and later.

During the interwar years he designed the graceful Stranraer that was the fastest flying boat in service until the advent of the monoplane Short Sunderland.

Thus, it may come as a surprise to learn that Mitchell was also responsible for the design of a series of charmless amphibian fleet spotting flying boats. These culminated in the Walrus, one of the slowest and most ungainly looking aircraft in wartime RAF service.

John Shelton describes how Mitchell, a specialist in relatively slow flying boats, came to design perhaps the most famous fighter aircraft of the Second World War, and arguably one of the greatest aircraft designs of all time. Yet, he had received no formal training in aircraft design.

Mitchell's career spanned the years 1919 to 1937 and John Shelton reveals just how far he came during this critical formative period of British aviation. He recounts how each of Mitchell's twenty-five aircraft designs emerged in response to contemporary requirements and to prevailing design philosophies.

Once he had learned his trade, Mitchell transcended these influences to create such beautiful shapes as the Southampton flying boat, S4 Schneider racer and, of course, the Spitfire.

John Shelton's narrative shines a spotlight on each of Mitchell's aircraft designs and focuses on his life and achievements at work. The result is an account that is worthy of the status of Britain's greatest aircraft designer.

JOHN K. SHELTON MA, PHD, was head of Humanities at Staffordshire Polytechnic (now Staffordshire University) where he took a special interest in industrial archaeology and in particular aviation history.

He produced display material on R.J. Mitchell for the Spitfire Room at Stoke-on-Trent Museum. Now retired, John lives in Staffordshire.