Shelby Mustang - Musclecar Color History

Author: Tom Corcoran, Softbound,127 Pages, ISBN: 9780879386207, First Edition, 1992

The Ford Mustang was the car that jumpstarted the pony car revolution and rejuvenated the term high-performance in American automobiles.

But FoMoCo wanted more. Dearborn had images of its pony car winning races and even more sales success.

Ford hired Carroll Shelby to repeat his Cobra magic with the Mustang, and in 1965 the Shelby Mustang GT-350 was born.

From its debut through the ultimate King of the Road models in 1970, Shelby Mustangs humbled all opposition on the road, racetrack, dragstrip—and at the Hertz Rent A Car agencies!

Shelby Mustang is the first ever color history of these great cars. Here are all of the GT-350 years, the subsequent GT-500s and GT-500KRs, the competition R-Models, the GT-350H Hertz rental cars, Shelby de Mexico and Shelby of Europe specials, and more.

Over 120 color and black and white photographs detail the classic and the rare cars in original condition and fresh from authentic restorations—including cars that have never before been seen.