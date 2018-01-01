Side Glances - The Best from America's Most Popular Automotive Writer (Peter Egan)

Title: Side Glances: The Best from America's Most Popular Automotive Writer

Author Peter Egan

Edition illustrated

Publisher Brooklands Books Limited, 2006

ISBN 1855207281, 9781855207288

Length 304 pages

For the millions of loyal readers of Road & Track who look forward to Peter Egan's column every month, Side Glances gives you more than 300 pages of Peter at his best. His conversational, self-effacing style and adroit use of the language make his writing appealing to every automotive enthusiast. This is a collection of 48 of Peter Egan's latest Side Glances columns from Road & Track - they cover the period June 2002 to June 2006. This time he comments on TVR, Driver's Ed., Driving the Jaguar, Mercury Blues, The Ferrari Sharknose plus many more. Also included are 6 features from the same period including Zamboni 500 & A Jaguar in Moose Country.

