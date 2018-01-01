  Loading... Please wait...

Side Glances - The Best from America's Most Popular Automotive Writer (Peter Egan)

Side Glances - The Best from America's Most Popular Automotive Writer (Peter Egan) (9781855207288)

  • Side Glances - The Best from America's Most Popular Automotive Writer (Peter Egan) (9781855207288)
  • Side Glances - The Best from America's Most Popular Automotive Writer (Peter Egan) (9781855207288)
Brooklands Books
Title: Side Glances: The Best from America's Most Popular Automotive Writer
Author Peter Egan
Edition illustrated
Publisher Brooklands Books Limited, 2006
ISBN 1855207281, 9781855207288
Length 304 pages

For the millions of loyal readers of Road & Track who look forward to Peter Egan's column every month, Side Glances gives you more than 300 pages of Peter at his best. His conversational, self-effacing style and adroit use of the language make his writing appealing to every automotive enthusiast. This is a collection of 48 of Peter Egan's latest Side Glances columns from Road & Track - they cover the period June 2002 to June 2006. This time he comments on TVR, Driver's Ed., Driving the Jaguar, Mercury Blues, The Ferrari Sharknose plus many more. Also included are 6 features from the same period including Zamboni 500 & A Jaguar in Moose Country.

About the author (2006)

Peter Egan is one of the most readable writers in the motorcycle enthusiast world. His work first appeared in Cycle World magazine in 1977, and he has been a regular fixture there ever since. Peter lives near Madison, Wisconsin, with his wife, Barb, a houseful of dogs and cats, and a garage filled with motorcycles, cars, and the sound set for his garage blues band.

