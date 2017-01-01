SM Citroen's Maserati-engined Supercar (Veloce Classic Reprint Series)

Authors: Brian Long & Philippe Claverol, Hardbound, ISBN: 9781787111257 - Reprinted in September, 2017

This technically intense history is [...] thorough.- Motor Sport.

A reprint of a hard-cover book first published in 2006, this is nevertheless essential reading, not just for fans of Citreon's glorious but flawed and ultimately doomed flagship, but all key big Citroens since 1919, from the earliest Type A to the most recent C6.

However, the core content focuses on the SM, kicking off with sketches of early design proposals and an insight into the prototype mule, a chopped-down two-door DS packing Maserati firepower.

Best of all, though, are the various literature reproductions, including the original 47-page press booklet and a huge number of press adverts and photos. - Classic Car Weekly.