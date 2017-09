Author: Paul Roleff, Hardbound, 147 Pages, ASIN: B000M4P8HE, First Edition, 2000 **RARE BOOK IN GOOD CONDITION -SLIGHT TEAR ON FRONT JACKET**

This history of the Mercedes-Benz car in Australia, from the 1890s through 2000, focuses on the activities of the importers, Mercedes-Benz Australia and its predecessors plus Daimler-Chrysler Australia. Covers the cars, trucks, buses, other commercial vehicles, even racing.