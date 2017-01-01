Speed Secrets: The Lost Art Of High-Performance Driving

Author: Ross Bentley, Softbound, 160 Pages, ISBN: 9780760352373, First Edition, 2017

With the promise of autonomous vehicles in our near future, and current cars equipped with all sorts of mind-boggling "driver aides," many feel that the art (and science) of performance driving has been lost - or will be.

But no! For every device designed to take the act of driving out of our hands, the desire to actively participate in the control of a car becomes even stronger for driving enthusiasts. One only needs to look at the number of performance cars available today to see that the desire to truly drive is still in strong demand.

In Speed Secrets: The Lost Art of Performance Driving, Ross Bentley explains in plain language how you can become an even better performance-oriented driver, whether it's to enjoy a twisty mountain highway, to take that secret back-road route to work, or to participate in a track day on a racing circuit.

From how best to use your car's controls, to cornering, to dealing with adverse driving conditions, this book will make you a better performance driver. Along the way, you'll learn what ABS, traction and stability control, self-braking systems, and semi-automatic transmissions do and how best to incorporate them into your driving.

Speed Secrets: The Lost Art of Performance Driving will help you understand your car well and be an even better, faster driver. Most importantly, it will fuel your passion for driving!