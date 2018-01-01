Speedway Action - Australian Oval Track Racing 1960 - 1990 (Tony Loxley)

|Pre-order, The book is due to be released between March and April 2018.
Speedway Action covers the years 1960 to 1990, but will also have a stunningly illustrated and captioned chapter dedicated to the stars, their cars and bikes who are also competing on our ovals today.
The introduction has been written by ’70s sedan star Bruce Maxwell, who also utilises his unique – and at times hilarious writing style – to track the changes in the sport from close to 100 years ago. Adding to that, ’60s, ’70s, ’80s and ’90s speedcar hero Howard Revell has penned a thought-provoking Foreword covers his years in the sport, while the Sydney Morning Herald and Wheels magazine’s leading motoring and motor racing journo has rounded out this beautiful book with his take on the past and the future of our sport. It makes compelling reading.
Australia’s number one speedway historian and reporter Dennis Newlyn has also penned several decade introductions that capture all the essential thrills, spills the the changes that have occurred within the sport throughout the book’s ’60s and ’70s timeline.
The images and layouts are beautifully rendered and reproduced, with first person quotes placed within that tell the way it was from the actual competitors’ point of view, making this action-packed tome one for fans from the past, and those who follow the sport with a fervent passion today.
Tracks featured in the book include Parramatta City Raceway (Sydney Speedway / Valvoline Raceway), Premier Speedway in Warrnambool, Archerfield, Kwinana Motorplex, Claremont, Bunbury, Avalon, Brisbane Exhibition Ground, Sydney Showground, Liverpool City Raceway, Speedway City, Murray Bridge and Toowoomba.
This magnificent motorsport book would make a terrific birthday gift, Father’s Day present, Christmas present or for the Speedway Memorabilia and enthusiast.
All prices are in USD.