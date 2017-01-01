Spitfire - Text by Bill Sweetman / Illustrations by Rikyu Watanbe

Text by Bill Sweetman, Illustrations by Rikyu Watanbe, Hardbound, 48 Pages, ASIN: B00G8EJXD2, First Edition, 1980**VERY RARE BOOK IN GOOD CONDITION**



There are few of mankind's artifacts which have stood for so much in the consciousness of an entire nation as the Spitfire. Those to whom the Spitfire is part of history—and this number includes the author—can experience only at second-hand the identification of the graceful shape of the Supermarine fighter with that 'finest hour' of tension and conflict—yet it was of that identification that the legend was made .

The fact that the Hurricane—the dashing Spitfire 's trusty but unimaginative esquire—bore by far the greatest mark of the Battle of Britain, and that without the sturdy ad easily built Hawker fighter the control of the air over Southern England would have been lost, seem to count for handling.,The Hurricane was just never photogenic; it looked like a monoplane which had not quite shrugged off the chrysalis of the biplane.

But neither are the inevitable deficiencies of the Spitfire taken into account in the formation of the legend: it was a production engineer's nightmare, a torment for the armourer and a tricky and weak-kneed carrier fighter. This is not to denigrate the design, but to view it as simply one more military aircraft.

But there is one respect in which the Spitfire and Seafre are equalled by no other aircraft in history: development

The Spitfire was one of the first aof ll-metal, low-wing, retractable-undercarriage, enclosed-canopy monoplane fighters. but it was also one of the last to remain in production. only the Sea Fury and Corsair (both of much later design ) outlasting it. In the eleven years between the delivery of the first Spitfire I and the completion of the last Seafire FR.47-. a constant and dynamic development process, ever flexible and always ready to incorporate the latest technology . had kept the fighter fully competitive with its contemporaries



