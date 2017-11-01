  Loading... Please wait...

Currency Displayed in

Wish Lists
View Cart (0)
Toggle Top Menu

Sportscar Heaven - Aston Martin DB1 vs. Ferrari Testa Rossa - The Battle for the World Championship

Sports Car Heaven : Aston Martin DB1 vs. Ferrari Testa Rossa

Hover over image to zoom

  • Sports Car Heaven : Aston Martin DB1 vs. Ferrari Testa Rossa
  • Sports Car Heaven : Aston Martin DB1 vs. Ferrari Testa Rossa
Transport Bookman
US$153.96
Stock Code SKU:
9780851840673
Condition:
New
Weight:
2.60 KGS
Availability:
Usually dispatched the same day from Sydney, Australia
Shipping:
Calculated at checkout
Gift Wrapping:
Options available
Pin It

 Product Description

Author: Chris Nixon, ISBN: 9780851840673, Hardcover, Pages: 200, Published in 2002

Sports Car Heaven : Aston Martin DB1 vs. Ferrari Testa Rossa - The Battle for the World Championship 1957-1959

You Recently Viewed...

 

Quick Links

What's News

newsletter

Copyright 2017 Automoto Bookshop. All Rights Reserved.
 Sitemap |

Click the button below to add the Sportscar Heaven - Aston Martin DB1 vs. Ferrari Testa Rossa - The Battle for the World Championship to your wish list.