Standard Catalog Of American Motorcycles 1898 - 1981

Standard Catalog Of American Motorcycles 1898 - 1981 (9780873499491)

Krause Publications
US$192.50
9780873499491
New
1.40 KGS
Usually despatched the same day from Sydney Australia
Calculated at checkout
Options available
Author: Jerry Hatfield, Softbound, 447 Pages, ISBN: 9780873499491, First Edition, 2006

Through painstaking research, years of digging, and a lifetime of experience, motorcycle historian Jerry Hatfield has compiled this ultimate resource for American motorcycle history enthusiasts.

In Standard Catalog of American Motorcycles, 1898- 1981, you'll learn the story behind more than

190 manufacturers who have built two-wheeled machines in the United States.

From the mighty builders like Harley-Davidson, Indian and Excelsior-Henderson, to obscure nameplates like Comet, Gere and Hampden, Hatfield covers them all, through fact-filled descriptions, colorful anecdotes and amazing photographs — some of which have never been published before!

• More than 190 manufacturers

• Extensive histories on Harley-Davidson, Indian, Excelsior-Henderson, Merkel, Crocker, Cleveland and other collector favorites.

• Never-before-published photos, rare scrapbook images and vintage factory photos covering every motorcycle built in the U.S. through 1981.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Jerry Hatfield is one of the country's preeminent authorities on the history of the American motorcycle.

He has been writing, researching and leading discussions about motorcycles for more than 25 years and has authored more than 13 books on the subject. He lives in Arlington, Texas.

