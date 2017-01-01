Standard Guide to U.S.World War II Tanks & Artillery

Author: Konrad F.Schreier Jr. , Softbound, 256 Pages, ISBN: 9780873412971, First Edition, 1994 **RARE BOOK IN EXCELLENT UNREAD CONDITION**

Modern soldiers may not know what to do with a Sherman tank or a 105 Howitzer, but collectors know — they buy, restore and display them.

Military collectors will delight in the STANDARD GUIDE TO U.S. TANKS & ARTILLERY, a book that catalogs World War II machines and weaponry.

You'll learn about the Stuart light tank, Grant and Sherman medium tanks, the Chaffee and Pershing tanks, tank destroyers, half-tracks, armored cars, howitzers, field artillery, antitank guns, chemical mortars, self-propelled artillery, antiaircraft weapons and many others.

Fully illustrated with 450+ photos accompanied by individual histories and technical specifications.

Konrad F. Schreier Jr., a military and technological historian, has written 10 books and over 200 magazine articles related to the history of military weapons and associated subjects. He is a member of the Company of Military Historians, United States Military History Commission, the Los Angeles County Museum of Natural History as a research associate in military history, the U.S. Army Armor Association, U.S. Marine Corps Association, American Defense Preparedness Association, American Rifle Association, Military

Vehicle Preservation Association, and many others.