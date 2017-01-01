  Loading... Please wait...

Steel Inferno - 1 SS Panzer Corps in Normandy

Steel Inferno - 1 SS Panzer Corps in Normandy (9781873376904)

  • Steel Inferno - 1 SS Panzer Corps in Normandy (9781873376904)
Pen & Sword
 Product Description

Author: Michael Reynolds, Hardbound, 314 Pages, ISBN: 9781873376904, First Edition, 1997**BOOK IN EXCELLENT UNREAD CONDITION**

A military account of the only two German Divisions in World War II who bore Hitler's name; the 1st SS Panzer Division, Leibstandarte Adolf Hitler and the 12th SS Panzer Division, Hitlerjugend.

The author describes the tactical battles in Normandy between the young Waffen-SS soldiers of these elite divisions and their British, Canadian, Polish and US opponents.

