Stephenson's Rocket 1829 onwards Owners' Workshop Manual

Author: Richard Gibbon, Hardbound, 156 Pages, H6063, ISBN: 9781785210631 - First published in June 2016

Stephenson's Rocket is one of the most iconic and famous steam locomotives of all time. Designed by Robert Stephenson, with input from his father, George, Rocket set the fundamental design template for almost all the locomotives that followed it over the next 130 years.

The most advanced steam engine of its time, Rocket was built in 1829 for the Rainhill Trials held by the Liverpool & Manchester Railway (LMR) in order to evaluate locomotive designs and choose the best one for use on this new railway. Five locomotives took part in the trials and Rocket was chosen as the winning design.

The original locomotive is owned by the Science Museum Group, and is on display at the Science Museum in London as part of an exhibition titled "Making the Modern Wodd".

Published in association with the Science Museum, this manual, illustrated with a wealth of photographs and technical drawings, provides a fascinating insight into the design, construction and operation of Rocket and subsequent replicas, including lively stories about Rocket, its contemporary rivals and replicas, many of which have never been told before.

• The Rocket story - The Liverpool and Manchester Railway, design challenges, the Rainhill Trials, Rocket after Rainhill

. The anatomy of Rocket - The basic design, frames, cylinders, wheels and suspension, motion, boiler, controls, tender, footplate, paintwork

• Driving, firing and riding on Rocket - Contemporary accounts, and account of driving a replica

• Maintaining Rocket - Scheduled maintenance, checks and adjustments

• Rocket replicas - A survey of the various Rocket replicas, including two in running condition today, the challenges, and details of the 2002 BBC Timewatch recreation of the Rainhill Trials.

• Appendices - Details of the engineering survey of Rocket carried out by Dr Michael Bailey and Dr John Glithero, glossary, Rocket timeline and places to visit linked to the Rocket story.

AUTHOR

Richard Gibbon is a Chartered Mechanical Engineer, who after completing an engineering apprenticeship and gaining a degree, joined the Merchant Navy.

After a period with brake manufacturer Ferodo, he helped set up the Kelham Island Industrial Museum in Sheffield.

He was appointed Head of Engineering at the National Railway Museum in York, a post which he held for thirteen years until his retirement in 2003.

He is still an activer member of the Institution of Mechanical Engineers and can be found tinkering in his well-equipped workshop.