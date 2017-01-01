  Loading... Please wait...

Stirling Moss ( Robert Raymond)

Stirling Moss ( Robert Raymond) (9781135519100)

  Stirling Moss ( Robert Raymond) (9781135519100)
Author: Robert Raymond, Hardbound, 199 Pages, ISBN: 9781135519100 - First Edition, 1953 - book in good condition, despite some damage to the dustjacket**

The story of the brilliant young man with the racing car, the idol of hundreds of thousands of motor racing fans; the man whose uncanny skill and daring have put him among the greatest racing drivers of all time. 

In the British Racing Drivers' Club Silver Jubilee Book Sammy Davis writes :

. .. came Stirling Moss who, at the start, took his car along so fast regardless that many thought he must either crash badly or become something better than most. But behind Stirling's speed there was method for he was driving with his head and was far more methodical than was apparent to the spectator. In fact, he had that ' something' which comes from absolute determination to master a technique that is essential if a driver is to attain the highest class and his subsequent history proves this to the hilt."

This enthralling story—told for the first time by Stirling himself to Robert Raymond. The story behind the meteoric rise fame of the twenty-three-year-old driver who, in 1952 won his third successive Gold Star, awarded by the British Racing Drivers' Club to the Champion driver of Great Britain.
To the British public, Stirling Moss is synonymous with motor racing, that most thrilling of all sports, and his biography has been eagerly awaited

