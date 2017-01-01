Subaru impreza Group A Rally Car 1993 - 2008 Owners' Workshop Manual

Auhtor: Andrew van de Burgt, ISBN: 9781785211102, Hardback, 156 pages, Published in 2017

The story of how one car transformed the entire perception of a car manufacturer is one of the most interesting and inspiring in motorsport history.

Before the Impreza hit the world rally stages, and started winning on them, few people outside of Japan had even heard of Subaru cars, and those that had typically used them for their off-road capabilities rather than their sporting appeal.

However, in partnership with the expertise of Prodrive, Subaru used its endeavors in the World Rally Championship to create a brand appeal that endures to this day. The first, and arguably most iconic, of these rallying beasts, was the Group A Impreza.

In its blue and gold '555' livery, with Colin McRae at his imperious best behind the wheel, the Impreza came to define the sport for a whole generation of fans, and made the Impreza WRX ST a must-have car, spawning a barrage of wannabe imitations driven by those for whom the real thing was out of reach.

This manual tells the story of how the project began, the trials and tribulations that had to be overcome, and how sweet success tasted when it finally arrived. Through the thoughts and recollections of those integral to the project's success, the engaging text, supported by numerous archive images and specially commissioned photographs of a restored Group A Impreza today, details the technical development of the car and charts its rapid rise to World Championship glory.

Here is the fascinating story of a car that continues to thrill fans young and old at historic motorsport events across the world

■ The Impreza story The origins of Subaru and its motorsport programme

■ The Impreza in action A detailed history of every WRC event in which the rally Impreza competed

■ The anatomy of the Impreza A fascinating look at the key components that made the Group A Impreza a world beater

■ The driver's view Markku Alen, Ari Vatanen, Carlos Sainz and Pierro Liatti give their views of the car

■ The co-driver's view How the unsung heroes of rallying felt about the car

■ Running a Group A Impreza today An insight into what is involved in running one of these iconic cars today

■ Appendices The Impreza's rivals and Group A rally results

About the Author:

Andrew van de Burgt is an award-winning journalist, who has been working in motorsport for over 15 years. For 10 of those he was the Editor and then Editor-in-Chief of Autosport, during which time he covered everything from Fl to NASCAR to WRC. He has written a number of books, including a biography of Lewis Hamilton.