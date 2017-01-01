Subaru: The Innovator Down Under

Authors: Pedr Davis and Tony Davis, Softbound, 96 Pages, ISBN: 9780947079277 - First Published in October 1991 - **Book in excellent unread condition!! **
CONTENTS
1_ The Surprising Sun (How Japan Came To Build Cars) 5
2- Cheap And Ugly Does It 13
3. An Early Belting In Australia 21
4. Four-wheel Foresight 29
5. The Bloke With The Brumby 38
6. You're Going To Hear A Lot About Whatsisname 47
7. Quick Achievements 57
8- Dirt And More Dirt (Subaru In Competition) 69
9. The Year That Subaru Wasn't Car Of The Year 83
10. Subaru
