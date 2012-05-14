  Loading... Please wait...

Suzuki DR-Z400, DR-Z400E, DR-Z400S, DR-Z400SM 2000-2010 Workshop Manual

Suzuki DR-Z400, DR-Z400E, DR-Z400S, DR-Z400SM 2000-2010 Workshop Manual

  • Suzuki DR-Z400, DR-Z400E, DR-Z400S, DR-Z400SM 2000-2010 Workshop Manual
Haynes
 Product Description

Complete coverage of your Suzuki DR-Z400/Z400E/Z400S/Z400SM (00 - 10)

With a Haynes Manual, you can do it yourself, from simple maintenance to full repairs. Every Manual is based on a complete stripdown of the bike. Our authors and technicians work out the best methods to do a job and present this with the home mechanic in mind. Our Manuals have clear instructions and hundreds of photographs that show each step. Whether you’re a beginner or a competent mechanic, you can save money with Haynes.

Each Manual includes:

  • Clear and easy to follow page layout
  • Full procedures written from hands-on experience
  • Easy-to-follow photos
  • Faultfinding information
  • How to make special tools
  • Colour wiring diagrams (where available)
What's covered: 

DR-Z400 398cc 00 - 05
DR-Z400E 398cc 00 - 09
DR-Z400S 398cc 00 - 10
DR-Z400SM 398cc 05 - 10

More Details

Part number: 
M2933
Dimensions: 
270 x 210mm
# of pages: 
208
ISBN-13: 
9781563929335
ISBN-10: 
1563929333
UPC: 
38345029332
Publication date: 
Monday, 14 May, 2012
Language: 
English

