Swap LS Engines into Chevelles & GM A-Bodies: 1964-1972

A book by Jefferson Bryant, ISBN: 9781613253069, Paperback, Published in 2017, 144 pages

The GM LS engine has revolutionized the muscle car and the high-performance V-8 market. It has become a favorite engine to swap into classic cars because it offers a superior combination of horsepower, torque, and responsiveness in a compact package. As such, these modern pushrod V-8 engines are installed in vintage GM muscle cars with relative ease, and that includes Chevelles and other popular GM A-Body cars. In fact, General Motors manufactured about 500,000 Chevelles and A-Body cars between 1968 and 1970 alone.

Jefferson Bryant, author of LS Swaps: How To Swap GM LS Engines into Almost Anything, has performed many LS swaps throughout his career, and has transplanted the LS into several A-Body cars. In this comprehensive guide, he provides detailed step-by-step instructions for installing an LS powerplant into a Chevelle, Buick GS, Oldsmobile Cutlass, and Pontiac GTO. To successfully install an LS engine, you need to select or fabricate motor mounts and adapter plates to mount the engine to the chassis. Also, you need to integrate the electronic engine controls and wiring harness to the A-Body car. If you run a fuel-injection system, a new tank or high-pressure fuel pump, fuel lines, and related equipment must be installed. Bryant covers all of these crucial steps and much more. He explains essential procedures, time saving techniques, and solutions to common problems. In addition, he performs a new LT swap into an A-Body car.

Swapping an LS engine into an A-Body is made much easier with a comprehensive guidebook such as this, whether you plan on doing it yourself or decide to have a shop do it for you. A huge and thriving aftermarket provides a wide range of suspension, brake, steering, chassis, and other parts that produce functional improvements. Before you tackle your LS Swap project, arm yourself with this vital information to guide you through the process.