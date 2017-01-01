Targa Tasmania 1992-1993

Targa Tasmania 1993 : A record of the events of 1993 and a summary of the events of 1992, Hardbound, 108 Pages, ISBN: 9780646165080 - **LIMITED EDITION # 137** RARE BOOK IN EXCELLENT UNREAD CONDITION**

Targa Tasmania stands alone in Australian motor sport for its unique combination of sheer exhilaration and enjoyment.

The event has become a showcase for the richness of Tasmania's natural beauty as well as providing the ultimate challenge for competitors and a wonderful spectacle for the community.

The success of Targa Tasmania in gaining national attention has added to the State's image as a touring destination. The event brings together people from varying backgrounds and interests to fill roles as drivers, navigators and service crews.

I thoroughly enjoyed my brief involvement as a driver in Targa Tasmania 1993, with my colleague, Peter Hodgman, the Minister for Tourism, Sport and Recreation, providing some inspirational navigation support.

It was my first Targa "outing" and provided me with a dose appreciation of the tremendous spirit and camaraderie among the competitors and their support teams, not to mention the excitement among the thousands of onlookers who flocked to see the vehicles at every vantage point.

I'm convinced that Targa Tasmania will go on to achieve a wide international following. providing a valuable profile for Tasmania as a destination for travellers from around the world.

RAY GROOM, Premier of Tasmania

Rowan Burns

A journalist, newspaper editor and public relations consultant for more than 18 years, Rowan Burns has had almost a lifetime's interest in motor sport.

His first recollection of involvement was being tethered to the front of a car in the eases at Baskerville Raceway near Hobart while his parents acted as flag marshals in the late 1950s.

Rowan started his media career as a copy-boy in the ABC newsroom in Hobart in mid-1975, and shortly after,Ilsjoined The Mekury Newspaper, also in Hobart, as a cadet journalist.

He spent 11 years at The Mercury, three of them as motoring editor, covering developments in the Australian car industry and motor sport.

During this period he also built from the ground up a Datsun 16(X) Group G rally car. A first-event crash meant a major rebuild, but over the next three years he competed in State rallies, trials, autocrosses and rallysprints.

Rowan left The Mercury to establish his own public relations business, Newsdesk Media Services, and among his clients was the Hobart Sporting Car Club, operators of the Baskerville Raceway. In 1987 he became editor of The Southern Star newspaper, a Hobart weekly suburban.

He moved to Queensland in 1989 to become editor of a country newspaper on the Atherton Tablelands west of Cairns, and became involved in the preparation of the Jonsson Brothers Racing Team Holden Commodore that competed in the Bathurst 1,000 in 1991.

He then returned to Hobart in time to be involved in Targa Tasmania 1992 as a control official and as check scorer over the final two days of the event.

He joined the Targa Tasmania team as Media and Publicity Manager in August 1992.

Bill Forsyth

Combine brilliance as a professional commercial photographer with a passionate love of motor cars, and the result is Bill Forsyth, the man known throughout Australian motor sport as Mr Motophoto.

Bill started his photographic career in January 1960 with the Australian Women's Weekly magazine in Sydney, a city that was to serve as his professional home base for the next 30 years. Over those three decades, he worked as photographic manager for the K. G. Murray publishing group, responsible for the pictorial content of 370 titles a year including Wheels magazine, as well as for several advertising agencies. Bill became a freelance photographer in 1977, and as he puts it. he has never looked back.

The move into freelancing also enabled him to combine that passion for cars with his work. He has covered events such as the Australian component of the London-to-Sydney Marathons in 1%8 and 1977, several Wynns Safaris across Australia, and motor sport at venues across the world, including Monza in Italy, Silverstone in the United Kingdom, the Nurburgring in Germany, and Suzuka in Japan, as well as throughout Australia.

Bill moved to Tasmania in 1990 and set up his professional base in Hobart. He continues to service national car companies, including Volvo and Honda, as well as motor sport across the sountry. But, it is now Targa Tasmania that occupies considerable time in marshalling a team of iftilicated photographers to provide unique coverage of a unique event.

The work of the team is showcased in this book, providing a permanent and graphic record of the excitement, glamour, disappointments and sheer delight the event provided in 1992 and 1993