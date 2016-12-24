The 1275cc A-Series High-Performance Manual - (Updated Edition & Now In Colour)

Author: Des Hammill, Softbound, 144 Pages, ISBN: 9781845840235, This Edition published in December 2006, **VERY RARE BOOK IN EXCELLENT UNREAD CONDITION**

The famous 4 cylinder A-Series engine was used in most Austin/Morris/ Rover models including Minis, Metros, 1300s, Allegros, MG Midgets, Austin-Healey Sprites, Maestros and Marinas for over 40 years.

This is THE complete practical guide to modifying the 1275cc A-Series engine for high-performance with reliability, and without wasting money on parts or modifications that don't work.

Explains in detail how many original components - sometimes modified - can be used in high-performance applications.

Includes expert building tips and techniques.

Coverage includes - Cylinder block • Crankshaft • Con-rods • Pistons

• Camshaft, pushrods & rockers • Cylinder head • Engine assembly • Clutch

• Ignition • Carburation • Exhaust.

Amazon review of the first edition -

"A must for every Mini racer - Like all the books written by Des Hammill, this one is very practical, giving all the assembly tips needed for a high performance bullet-proof engine. Des Hammill explains each and every little thing that makes the difference ... with many useful pictures.

Definitely a must."