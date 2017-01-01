The Aircraft Carrier Victorious (Anatomy of the Ship Series)

Author: Ross Watton, Hardbound, 128 Pages, ISBN: 9780851775807, First Edition, 1991**RARE BOOK IN EXCELLENT UNREAD CONDITION**

This highly acclaimed series aims to provide the finest documentation of individual ships and ship types ever published.

It is a radical departure from the usual monograph approach, which concentrates on either the ship's service history, its technical details or external appearance. All of these aspects are included in the 'Anatomy of the Ship', but what makes the series unique is a complete set of superbly executed line drawings, both the conventional type of plan as well as explanatory perspective views, with fully descriptive keys.

Although elaborate drawings are extremely popular in aviation publications, this is the first attempt to document a ship in similar depth — literally down to the nuts and bolts.

These drawings are accurate, visually exciting and totally comprehensive, offering ship buffs, historians and modelmakers a novel insight into the technicalities of each ship type covered.

The Author

After leaving the Navy in 1981, Ross Watton trained as a technical illustrator at Bournemouth and Poole College of Art. The college enjoys a high reputation for the quality of its work and is well known in maritime circles for a series of superb cutaway drawings presented to preserved ships.

Watton's first 'Anatomy' volume was developed from the College's illustration of the Belfast. He is also author of The Battleship Warspite and The Cunard Liner Queen Mary.



