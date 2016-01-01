  Loading... Please wait...

The Alfa Romeo DOHC Engine High-Performance Manual

The Alfa Romeo DOHC Engine High-Performance Manual

  • The Alfa Romeo DOHC Engine High-Performance Manual
  • The Alfa Romeo DOHC Engine High-Performance Manual Back Cover
Auhtor: Jim Kartalamakis, ISBN: 9781845840198

Covers 1300, 1600, 1750 & 2000 Twin Cam 4-Cylinder engines, including twin spark & 1.8 Turbo, Also includes advice on suspension, brakes, steering & transmission.

THE definitive Alfa DOHC engine high-performance Bible aimed at the owner/do-it-yourself tuner

  • Simple, clearly explained steps with supporting illustrations
  • All important measurements are given 
  • Unique LSD building procedure 
  • Unique inductive distributor recurving 
  • Affordable big-brake mods 
  • Complete section on suspension 
  • Twin Spark head mods 
  • Electrical system mods 
  • Up-to-date international supplier/specialist list, including web info 
  • Exciting cylinder head airflow diagrams and dyno data

Over a decade has passed since the original edition of this book was published, but Alfa Romeo enthusiasts everywhere are still active in preserving, modifying and racing these excellent cars. Throughout this time, the author, in true Alfista fashion, never stopped looking for and trying new techniques to increase the power, overall performance and reliability of Alfa Romeo cars and their engines. 

This totally revised, updated and enlarged book is the result of much research, plus first-hand experience gained through many Alfa rwd model projects, from the 105 series to the last of the 75 models. There is a lot of completely new information here regarding TwinSpark cylinder head mods, big-brake mods, LSD adjustment procedure, electrical system improvements, many flow-bench diagrams, dyno plots, and much, much more.

ISBN:
9781845840198
Bound:
Soft Cover Book
Number of Pages:
144

