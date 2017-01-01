The American Jeep In War And Peace

Authors Kurt Willinger and Gene Gurney, Hardbound, 144 Pages, ISBN: 9780517547342, First Published, 1983 - **RARE BOOK IN GOOD CONDITION**

Since its debut in World War II the American jeep has been an unqualified success story, universally recognized as one of the most popular cars of all time.

In this comprehensive volume, illustrated with hundreds of action photographs, authors Kurt Willinger and Gene Gurney survey the jeep's colorful history, from its development for the army as a replacement for the horse in the late thirties, through its outstanding service in our nation's recent wars and its versatile performance as a civilian vehicle, up to the present-day line of sophisticated CJ hardtops and trucks.

Chapters on World War II feature the valiant role the jeep played in Europe and the Pacific—plus the jeep in Yank, the enlisted man's magazine. The chapter on the Korean Conflict shows how indispensable the jeep was in the rugged Korean terrain, while the one on Vietnam reveals how essential the jeep was to the American soldier in that war.

On the civilian side, Willinger and Gurney document the post–World War II Willys jeep, bought with enthusiasm by the tens of thousands of returning GIs who had driven the jeep in the service, the Kaiser era of 1953-1969, and

the American Motors period from 1970 to the present. The authors devote a special chapter to the jeep in advertising, with reproductions of striking jeep ads over four decades and of ads for other products featuring the jeep.

Two appendixes cover the U.S. Postal Service jeep and the evolution of the distinctive jeep grille.

From 1/4-ton military mainstay to reliable family car and off-the-road recreational vehicle, the adaptable American jeep has proved a favorite with millions.

Every jeep fancier will want to read this definitive pictorial history and have a personal copy on his bookshelf.

KURT WILLINGER is the creative director of the Compton Advertising Agency in New York City, which handles the American Motors jeep account. He served in the air force in Vietnam.

GENE GURNEY, an air-force veteran of World War II, Korea, and Vietnam, is the author of more than thirty books dealing with history, the mil - itary, space, and famous institutions.