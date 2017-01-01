The Art of the Classic Sports Car: Pace and Grace

Author: Stuart Colding, James Mann, ISBN: 9780760352168, Hardback, 208 pages, published in 2017

Sports cars are the athletes of the automotive world. Always nimble and quick, often powerful, sports cars fly where other cars lumber, and dash where others plod. The definition of a sports car is somewhat fluid, and the question "What was the first sports car?" will often incite a heated debate among enthusiasts. Still, most car fans feel that they know a sports car when they see one and when asked to name a few will rattle off a remarkably similar list of name plates: Jaguar, Corvette, Triumph, MG, Aston Martin, Ferrari, Lotus, Alfa-Romeo, BMW. Pressed harder, more exotic and obscure brands will emerge: DB, Alpine, Bugatti, Lancia.

Sports cars have offered road and track excitement for nearly 100 years. The original cars evolved for racing, but their appeal and popularity ensured that production versions were soon available for those whose sporting intents never left the boulevard or winding back road.

Along the way, sports cars became more comfortable, sometimes almost practical, and above all handsome. But never have they been boring.

The Art of the Classic Sports Car offers enthusiasts a beautifully illustrated review of several decades of high-performance cars, featuring cars from around the globe all shot in the studio to ensure a handsome and desirable book. Each featured car includes a profile discussing the car's place in sports car history along with technical and performance specs as well as a smattering of historical images and period ads.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

James Mann is one of the world's leading car and motorcycle photographers, with more than 20 years of experience shooting for enthusiast publications, the motor industry, and businesses around the world. His work has appeared within and on the covers of more than 50 books and has provided stunning visuals for numerous magazines, including Classic and Sports Car, CAR magazine, Forza, The Sunday Times, and Automobile magazine as well as being chosen to photograph the British Auto Legends stamps for the Royal Mail. His advertising clients include Aston Martin, BMW, and Toyota, among others.

Journalist and broadcaster Stuart Codling has worked in motorsports for over a decade, covering sports cars in the United States before joining F1 Racing, the world’s best-selling Formula 1 magazine. He has ridden pillion with World Superbike Champion Neil Hodgson, gone snowboarding with (former) FIA President Max Mosley, and been sworn at by ex-Ferrari F1 driver Eddie Irvine. He has appeared as an F1 expert on TV and radio, has hosted for Renault F1, and contributes to F1 Racing, Autosport, and Autocar. He is the author of the Motorbooks bestsellers Art of the Formula 1 Race Car and Real Racers.

Sports cars are the athletes of the automotive world. Always nimble and quick, often powerful, sports cars fly where other cars lumber, and dash where others plod. The definition of a sports car is somewhat fluid, and the question "What was the first sports car?" will often incite a heated debate among enthusiasts. Still, most car fans feel that they know a sports car when they see one and when asked to name a few will rattle off a remarkably similar list of name plates: Jaguar, Corvette, Triumph, MG, Aston Martin, Ferrari, Lotus, Alfa-Romeo, BMW. Pressed harder, more exotic and obscure brands will emerge: DB, Alpine, Bugatti, Lancia. Sports cars have offered road and track excitement for nearly 100 years. The original cars evolved for racing, but their appeal and popularity ensured that production versions were soon available for those whose sporting intents never left the boulevard or winding back road. Along the way, sports cars became more comfortable, sometimes almost practical, and above all handsome. But never have they been boring. The Art of the Classic Sports Car offers enthusiasts a beautifully illustrated review of several decades of high-performance cars, featuring cars from around the globe all shot in the studio to ensure a handsome and desirable book. Each featured car includes a profile discussing the car's place in sports car history along with technical and performance specs as well as a smattering of historical images and period ads.