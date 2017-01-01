The Batsford Colour Book Of Vintage Cars

Photographs by James Barron, Introduction by D.B.Tubbs, Hardbound, 71 Pages, ASIN: B0013SPJ4A - First Edition 1960 **Second-Hand book in good condition**

James Barron's admirable colour photographs, which have been specially taken for the book, portray classic models of all the great marques in European motoring history.

For example: from Great Britain, Rolls-Royce, Sunbeam, Bentley and Aston Martin; from France, Bugatti, Hispano-Suiza and Renault; from Italy, Alfa Romeo and Larcia; from Germany, Mercedes-Benz and from Austria, Austrian-Daimler.

Appreciation of these pictures is enhanced by D. B. Tubbs' notes on the plates, by his witty and erudite discussion of the virtues and shortcomings of the cars of the period and his statement of their continuing appeal to the discerning motorist of today.