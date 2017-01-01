The Battleship Fuso (Anatomy of the Ship Series)

Author: Janusz Skulski, Hardbound, 256 Pages, ISBN: 9780851776651, First Edition, 1998**VERY RARE BOOK IN EXCELLENT UNREAD CONDITION**

This highly-acclaimed series aims to provide the finest documentation of individual ships and ship types ever published. It is a radical departure from the usual monograph approach, which concentrates on either the ship's service history, its technical details or external appearance.

All of these aspects are included in the Anatomy of the Ship', but what makes the series unique is a complete set of superbly executed line drawings, the conventional 3-view type of plan as well as explanatory perspective views with fully descriptive keys.

These drawings are accurate, visually exciting and totally comprehensive, offering ship enthusiasts, historians and modelinakers a novel insight into the technicalities of each ship type covered.

Following a full introduction on the service and design history, each title also includes a photographic section which illustrates the vessel, and subsequent models, in close detail.

THE AUTHOR

Janusz Skulski is a world-renowned Polish modelmaker with a passion for accuracy.

For this title he spent years working his way through often conflicting original material found in Japanese Naval sources, to unravel the story and to build sections of a scale model to each of Fuso's three different specifications.

Skulski enjoys extensive contacts in Japan and, from a wide range of sources previously unavailable in the West, has assembled the most all-embracing portfolio of drawings ever published on a Japanese warship.

Having written a number of magazine articles on ship modelling and the two highly-successful Anatomy titles Yamato and Takao, this is the author's third book.