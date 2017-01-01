The Bentley (Shire Album 292)

Author: Nick Georgano, Softbound, 32 Pages, ISBN: 9780747801924, First Edition, 1993 **RARE BOOK IN EXCELLENT CONDITION**

Bentley has always been one of the most evocative names among British cars, and the 3-litre, made from 1921 to 1929, was the archetypal British vintage sports car. Bentley's success at Le Mans established it as a world-beating sports car, and the record of four consecutive wins was unbroken until the 1950s. After the Rolls-Royce take-over quieter, more civilised Bentleys were made in the 1930s, though still with a good turn of speed. Although the first pressed-steel bodies appeared after the Second World War, some models, such as the beautiful R-type Continental, were still coachbuilt. After a decline in the 1970s, when very few Rolls-Royce products wore Bentley radiators, a revival came in the 1980s with cars such as the Turbo R.

Nick Georgano was born in London in 1932 and was educated at Bryanston School and New College, Oxford. He was a schoolmaster for ten years, during which time he produced the third edition of The World's Automobiles by G. R. Doyle and wrote a companion volume, The World's Commercial Vehicles. In 1966 he became a full-time writer and editor, and two years later his major work, The Complete Encyclopedia of Motorcars, was published. Since then he has edited two further encyclopedias, on motor sport and commercial vehicles, and has written more than twenty books, including A History of Sports Cars, A Motor Racing Camera, Early Days on the Road (with Lord Montagu of Beaulieu), The Classic Rolls-Royce and Cars, 1886-1930. His previous books for Shire Publications are The London Taxiand The Humber. From 1976 to 1981 he was Head Librarian at the National Motor Museum at Beaulieu, and he is currently a member of the Museum's Advisory Council and a Trustee of the Michael Sedgwick Memorial Trust. He is also President of the Dorset Historic Motor Club.