The Big Book Of Harley-Davidson (Paperback Edition)

Motorbooks
 Product Description

Author: Thomas C. Bolfert, Softbound, 448 Pages, ISBN: 9780962411304, 1989 Edition **RARE BOOK IN EXCELLENT UNREAD CONDITION**

Chronicles the rise of a modern legend, from its humble beginnings in a 10-foot by 15-foot shed to its present position, a century later, as one of the world's most successful motorcycle manufacturers.

Follow the trail of this American success story as it winds through history, decade by decade, influenced by wars, the economy, and intense competition from domestic and foreign rivals. I

llustrated by over 1,000 photographs dating back to the turn of the century, The Big book of Harley-Davidson provides a revealing acount of this American icon.

The Special Centennial Edition is updated to include new information.

